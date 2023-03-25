3 Bengals 2023 opponents who have gotten much worse this offseason
2. Los Angeles Rams
I'm sure Bengals fans will take great pleasure in the Rams' downward spiral they've been on since beating Cincinnati in the Super Bowl a little over a year ago. Now, it's worth noting that the Rams had a ton of injuries during the 2022 season, but fans would be lying if they said it wasn't sweet to see the team that had robbed the Bengals off their first Super Bowl win running off the train tracks.
The Rams have only signed one free agent to this point -- guard Coleman Shelton -- but otherwise haven't made many moves. They traded Jalen Ramsey -- their best cornerback -- to the Dolphins and will be banking on Matthew Stafford making a major comeback to lead them back to the promise land.
Sean McVay did end up returning to the Rams after there were plenty of retirement rumors to go around but will that be enough to make the Rams a threat again?
This matchup could end up being sneakier than many expect it to be but right now, the Rams don't look like a threat at all in 2023.