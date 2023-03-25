3 Bengals 2023 opponents who have gotten much worse this offseason
1. Baltimore Ravens
To Bengals fans' delight, the Ravens have easily improved the least in the offseason. Lamar Jackson is holding things up for the team to do much in free agency and that whole situation is a mess, to say the least.
If the Ravens don't end up bringing Jackson back after all of this, there won't be many other options for them in free agency. Perhaps trading him to a team nets back whoever that team's starter was but even in that case, is that really a win for Baltimore?
The Ravens are a well-run organization and I know Bengals fans hate reading that but it's the truth. If they don't keep Jackson, it's because he wanted too much money but it can also be true that they'll be a worse team in 2023.
Jackson has carried the Ravens on his back during his time in Baltimore and won an MVP in 2019. Losing that player, especially at the most important position in the game, is going to hurt. If the Ravens don't have Jackson back, the Bengals won't be afraid of facing them at all.