3 Bengals climbing up the depth chart at training camp
Chase Brown, Running back
When the Bengals added Zack Moss in free agency after trading Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans, many assumed that Moss would be replacing Mixon as the team's starting running back. But, it has been Brown taking a lot of reps with the starting unit early on in training camp, according to media reports.
The Bengals intend to utilize a timeshare approach in the backfield with Brown and Moss, but maybe Brown will end up being the lead back if he continues to have a good camp. Brown's own teammates are certainly expecting big things from him.
"If I could play fantasy football, I'd take [Chase Brown] as my first running back," Orlando Brown said of Chase. "He's going to have a year. I guarantee it. Special talent, special player."
That's some pretty high praise from a veteran like Brown.
Amarius Mims, Offensive tackle
This is a situation where absence begets opportunity. Trent Brown missed the start of training camp for the Bengals, and the rookie Mims began camp by getting the starting reps at right tackle in Brown's absence. It seems to have made the most of the opportunity thus far, earning some major praise from Bengals legend Willie Anderson in the process.
Anderson has been extremely impressed with what he's seen from the rookie, and predicted that the University of Georgia product will ultimately become a "monster" when he puts everything together. That day may come sooner than some initially expected.
Defensive end Sam Hubbard has also been impressed with what he's seen from the rookie offensive tackle.
"You see his size, his athleticism, his eagerness to get better every day.," Hubbard said of Mims. "You see him talking to Ted (Karras), (Alex) Cappa, the veterans. Trent Brown. Holding him to a high standard. You can tell he's got the pro mindset. He's obviously got all the tools he needs. He's going to be a great player for sure."
When the Bengals drafted Mims in the first round of the 2024 draft, the hope was that he would ultimately be ready to become a starter on the O-line. That could be the case right out of the gate if he continues to put together a great training camp.