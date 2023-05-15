3 Bengals cut candidates before 2023 season gets underway
The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best rosters in the NFL but that means they'll have to make some difficult decisions when it comes to making roster cuts. Will the Bengals opt to keep players who have played meaningful snaps in the past or will they part ways with those guys to keep some younger, potentially more promising players?
The Bengals will have to make cuts at the wide receiver position due to having so many guys at that position. As of this writing, there are 12 receivers on the roster and with the Bengals maybe carrying seven guys at the most, that means five receivers aren't making the team.
Offensive line is another area where the Bengals will be looking to cut bait. They added some help in the offseason and have what appears to be a unit able to protect Joe Burrow for the first time in his career. Now they'll have to decide who they want to keep around as depth pieces in case injuries stack up (and they will).
Let's take a look at three Bengals players who have seen at least some playing time over the past two years who might be looking for work elsewhere this summer.