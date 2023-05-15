3 Bengals cut candidates before 2023 season gets underway
3. Hakeem Adeniji
Entering his fourth season, Adeniji is on the chopping block simply because the Bengals might have more depth than they need. He could still end up on the practice squad at some point but with the experience he offers, it wouldn't be surprising to see another team scoop him up if so.
Adeniji joined the Bengals as a sixth-round pick in 2020 and was thrown to the wolves early on. During his three years in Cincinnati, he's played meaningful snaps at left tackle, right guard, and right tackle.
With the Bengals re-signing Max Scharping in the offseason and also bringing in intriguing UDFA Jaxson Kirkland, Adeniji is going to have his work cut out for him this summer. If he doesn't have a near-perfect training camp and preseason, he'll be a cut candidate for sure.