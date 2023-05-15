3 Bengals cut candidates before 2023 season gets underway
2. Chris Evans
It feels like just yesterday that Bengals fans were clamoring for Chris Evans to be on the field over Samaje Perine. This offseason, people were really upset that Perine signed elsewhere and now that Chase Brown is on the roster, a lot of people have given up on thinking that Evans is going to get a bigger role with this team.
Evans had a ton of hype surrounding him over the past two years and it's led to almost nothing. He did show potential during his rookie season but the Bengals never gave him many chances to show that he could be a consistent game-changer for this offense.
With the Bengals keeping Joe Mixon on the roster, drafting Brown, and re-signing Trayveon Williams in the offseason, it's not looking good for Evans to keep his spot on the 53-man roster. Perhaps Evans has an incredible training camp and preseason and edges out Williams for the RB3 spot but Williams has been with the team longer and has done more when presented with an opportunity.