3 Bengals cut candidates before 2023 season gets underway
1. Trent Taylor
With the Bengals' drafting of Charlie Jones in the fourth round, that very well might spell the end for Trent Taylor. Cincinnati signed Taylor before the 2021 season and he found a role for himself on special teams as a return specialist.
Taylor re-signed with the team this past offseason but that doesn't mean he's safe. Jones offers the ability to not only serve as a better receiver option than Taylor but he also has the ability to be a return specialist, making Taylor vulnerable.
With Taylor's experience on special teams, if the Bengals try to carry him on their practice squad, he could easily get scooped up by a team looking for help in that department. It's not going to be a huge loss for the Bengals but it would be a bit sad since Taylor has been around for the two magical seasons we've had the pleasure of watching.
Who else might be cut candidates for the Cincinnati Bengals this summer?