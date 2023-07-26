3 Bengals division rival players rated way too high in Madden 24
Why did these guys get so much respect?
Madden 24 ratings are going to cause controversy no matter which team you root for. Cincinnati Bengals fans weren't thrilled to see D.J. Reader or Germaine Pratt not get higher ratings. It makes it even worse when you see players who didn't deserve as high of ratings get a respectable score.
Let's take a look at three division rivals who probably shouldn't have scored as high as they did.
3. Ronnie Stanley (Ravens)
Ronnie Stanley is a good player, I'm not arguing that. Giving him a 90 rating seems a bit too nice though given that he's played in 18 games over the past three years. Stanley appeared in 11 games in 2022 and while he was a good player, he wasn't great as a run-blocker. PFF gave him a run-blocking grade of 57.2 in 602 snaps played for the 2022 season.
Again, Stanley is a good player, but a 90 Madden rating seems way too generous.
2. Allen Robinson (Steelers)
The Steelers signed Allen Robinson this offseason and while he was once a top receiver in the NFL, those days are long gone. Robinson had just 339 yards and three touchdowns during his lone season as a Ram and appeared in 10 games.
Madden, however, gave Robinson a 79 rating, which is too high for the underperforming wide receiver. When you consider that Tyler Boyd graded out at an 82 and compare the numbers, there's no way that Robinson is just three ticks below Boyd. This was a very generous rating for Allen Robinson from Madden.
1. Rashod Bateman (Ravens)
Rashod Bateman was a great player in college but since entering the pros in 2021, he hasn't been able to do much for his team. In two years with the Ravens, Bateman has just 61 catches for 800 yards and three touchdowns in 18 games and nine starts.
Accountability is one of the most important things a player can offer and Bateman hasn't been able to provide that for the Ravens. Madden clearly sees something we're missing because they gave the Ravens receiver a 79 rating.
Bateman surely has potential to be a good player and live up to that 79 rating but so far, he hasn't remained healthy enough for us to see it. This feels like a charitable rating for Bateman given what he's done in his career thus far.