3 Bengals draft picks with the biggest chip on their shoulder
By Glenn Adams
Every NFL Draft pick has something to prove when entering the league. Some strive to live up to their high draft status, while others seek to show they should not have lasted so long in the first round.
Many late-round picks want to prove they belong in the NFL and will demonstrate to all the teams that passed on them that they will regret it. A select few will be fueled by convincing themselves and others they made the right decision by choosing football over turning pro in another sport.
While grateful for the opportunity, many rookies come into the NFL with something to prove and a chip on their shoulders. Here are three Cincinnati Bengals draft picks with the biggest chip on their shoulders.
3. Myles Murphy
Myles Murphy will be shouldering a substantial chip on his broad shoulders. The young edge rusher will be out to prove that he should have gone much higher in the draft as was projected. At one point, experts predicted he would go in the five to ten range.
Murphy had an excellent 2021 campaign when he finished the season with eight sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. This spurred many scouts and draft services to believe he would be one of the best pass rushers in college football. Unfortunately, his numbers in 2022 dipped to 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. This may be one reason he was still available for the Bengals to select at 28 overall.
This is also why Murphy will have a considerable chip on his shoulder.
One of the things that will fuel him is his desire to show every team that passed on him that he is on the same level, if not better, than Will Anderson Jr. and Tyree Wilson, who went third and seventh overall, respectively.
Murphy is eager to prove that he can be a double-digit sack-per-year type of pass rusher that this Cincinnati defense so desperately needs him to be. And in doing so, why not take home some accolades while he’s at it?
Another reason Murphy might have a small chip on his shoulder is he might still be sour on the idea that he couldn’t wrestle away number 98 from D.J. Reader. Welcome to the NFL rook.