3 Bengals draft picks with the biggest chip on their shoulder
By Glenn Adams
1. DJ Ivey
Early in the college football season, cornerback D.J. Ivey was under heavy scrutiny from Miami Hurricane’s fans and media.
In the days leading up to the draft, former Miami Hurricane cornerback D.J. Ivey did not know when, or even if, his name would be called over draft weekend. Although he and his representatives were in contact with teams, he had only two official visits. Those were with the Bengals and Vikings, according to Walter Football.
Mock Draft Database projected Ivey as an undrafted free agent and ranked him 463rd overall. CBS Sports had him at 453. His highest ranking from a draft service was from The 33rd Team, which ranked him 296 pre-draft.
During the draft, Ivey watched fellow Hurricane cornerback Tyrique Stevenson get scooped up in the second round by the Chicago Bears.
Throughout the process, he kept a positive outlook on things. Fortunately for Ivey, he got the call letting him know that the Bengals were selecting him in the seventh round with the 246th overall pick.
As a seventh-round pick, he is already facing an uphill battle to make the final 53-man roster. Adding to the challenge is he was drafted by a Super Bowl-contending team where the secondary is one of the best units on the team and in the NFL.
Ivey is likely to have a massive chip on his shoulder. Look for him to be on a mission to prove teams should have been more interested in him during the draft process. He will be eager to show he belongs in the NFL and on the Bengals roster.
The young corner is already off to a good start making memorable plays during the mandatory minicamp.
The lack of pre-draft attention undoubtedly put a chip on his shoulder. However, he has found a home in a defense that puts defensive backs in the best situation to succeed. Now he is with the Bengals, Ivey is looking to make the most of his opportunities. He is off to a pretty good start.
All players come into the NFL with something to prove. Some come with bigger chips on their shoulders than others. No matter the reason for it, let’s hope the chips on these players’ shoulders help propel them to great heights as they begin their NFL journey in the Queen City.