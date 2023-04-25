3 Bengals draft prospects who would be impossible to pass up in round 1
The Cincinnati Bengals hold the 28th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and have a range of options they could choose to go with their selection. Cincinnati is in a position where the selection could just be the best player available that winds up in orange and black.
However, it would not hurt to add an offensive lineman or a tight end if one they really like falls to them. Also, keep an eye on a position like defensive back or the interior of the defensive line. Both spots could be selected if the best player available on Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor's draft board is at either of those spots.
If these players are still waiting to hear their names called by the time the Bengals are on the clock, they'd be fools not to take them.
3. Dawand Jones, OT (Ohio State)
If Cincinnati can land any of the top-tier tackles like Anton Harrison, Darnell Wright, or in the best case, Dawand Jones, it would be a great first day giving the Bengals another potential long-term piece on the offensive line that has been subpar at best the last two seasons.
With the addition of Orlando Brown Jr at left tackle who helps immensely and having Alex Cappa, Ted Karras, and Cordell Volson fully healthy going into their second full season with the team, we should see an even better version of the interior offensive line.
The only question that lies on the offensive front is the right tackle. The goal was that Jonah Williams would move seamlessly from the left side to the right side. However, the drop off in the market value from left to right is significant, and Williams coming up on a contract year, understands that, which is why he requested a trade.
This now leaves the Bengals with Cody Ford, Jackson Carman, or an NFL draftee. Dawand Jones is born to play tackle and starting on the right side and getting to learn and improve could be ideal.
Jones is a 6'8", 359-pound lineman and was the anchor of the Buckeyes line last season, which was relatively very good. The Bengals still have La'el Collins in their back pocket who is a proven right tackle so they'd have options but Jones gives them arguably the best option.