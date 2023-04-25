3 Bengals draft prospects who would be impossible to pass up in round 1
1. Michael Mayer, TE (Notre Dame)
Michael Mayer could be the most intriguing prospect that could end up on the Bengals' radar if he slips into the '20s. You can make a serious debate that Mayer is the most polished and NFL-ready tight end in this entire draft class.
Mayer spent three years at Notre Dame and managed to rack up over 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns. Former Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert also had a very successful career out of Notre Dame so clearly the Fighting Irish are known to be a program that attracts top tight-end prospects year after year.
The interesting thing about Mayer is that he is born and raised in Independence, Kentucky, near Cincinnati. He also revealed that he grew up rooting for the Bengals and admires Joe Burrow's talent and overall game.
Cincinnati likes to add pieces that can translate well to the culture they are building and get players who want to be in the building. Mayer being homegrown and with tight end being an option Cincinnati needs to look at to improve, adding Mayer to pair with Irv Smith Jr. and the rest of the offense could be a dream scenario.