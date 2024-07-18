3 Bengals with a chance to be first-time Pro Bowlers in 2024
If the Cincinnati Bengals are going to bounce back from an underwhelming campaign in 2023 and live up to their lofty potential in 2024, they're going to need some stellar play from a plethora of key contributors. If they get such stellar play, they could end up having several representatives in the Pro Bowl at the end of the season.
Some current Bengals players -- like Joe Burrow and Ja'marr Chase -- have made the Pro Bowl before, but most haven't. Here's a look at three Bengals players with a chance to be first-time Pro Bowlers in 2024.
Tee Higgins, Wide receiver
Despite establishing himself as one of the better young receivers in the league over his first four seasons, Tee Higgins has never been named to a Prowl Bowl. But, the 2024 season should provide an excellent opportunity for Higgins to earn the distinction for the first time. After all, Higgins will be playing for a contract after failing to reach a long-term extension with the Bengals. As a result. he's headed for free agency in 2025.
Higgins should enter the '24 campaign majorly motivated. After all, if he has a stellar season it will only help him when it comes time to sign a new contract -- either with the Bengals or another team -- next year. Earning a Pro Bowl nod would only help to bolster his value.