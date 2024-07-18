3 Bengals with a chance to be first-time Pro Bowlers in 2024
Geno Stone, Safety
There were some who thought that Geno Stone could have made the Pro Bowl after leading the AFC in interceptions last season, but it didn't happen for him. Perhaps it will during his first season in Cincinnati. The Bengals were able to steal Stone away from the rival Ravens in free agency, and he figures to be a key contributor to Cincinnati's secondary -- a unit that struggled last season.
If Stone can be the same defensive playmaker that he was in Baltimore this season while helping to lead a turnaround within Cincinnati's secondary, perhaps he will ultimately be rewarded with the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.
Amarius Mims, Offensive tackle
This one might be a bit of a stretch, because rookies don't often make the Pro Bowl, but a reality exists where Mims earns a starting spot right from the jump in Cincinnati and exceeds expectations. The Bengals needed an upgrade on the offensive line, so they drafted Mims in the first round of the 2024 draft.
If Mims can solidify the O-line and allow quarterback Joe Burrow to realize his MVP-level production, then Cincinnati's offense should be dynamic, and he could potentially get the rare rookie Pro Bowl nod.