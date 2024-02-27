3 Bengals free agents we'll sadly miss in 2024
As we go on...
The Cincinnati Bengals will have to say goodbye to some fan favorites this offseason. While unfortunate, it's part of the business and with the front office needing to put the rest of the team in a position to succeed in 2024 and beyond, parting ways with these players will be for the best.
Tyler Boyd
The Bengals drafted Boyd in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft and for a few years, he was one of the few bright spots of some bad Bengals teams. When the Bengals drafted Ja'Marr Chase in the first round of the 2021 draft, Boyd was pushed down to the WR3 role where he served the past three years.
In 2021 and 2022, he was still highly productive despite the decreased role. He had over 800 yards in 2021 and over 700 yards in 2022. This past year wasn't as kind to Boyd, however, with drops also being an issue. Throw in the fact that the Bengals franchise tagged Tee Higgins and need to extend Chase this offseason along with filling other needs and it's doubtful that Boyd is retained.
If Boyd does sign elsewhere, Bengals fans will surely miss him considering how long he's played for the team and his accomplishments in Cincinnati. It won't be fun seeing him play for a rival so let's hope he goes to the NFC or an AFC team that doesn't have any beef with the Bengals.