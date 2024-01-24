3 Bengals offensive coordinator replacements for Brian Callahan
There are plenty of intriguing candidates for Cincinnati to look at.
2. Thomas Brown -- Panthers OC
Generally speaking, Brown comes from the same offense that the Bengals run. And there's system familiarity there, too: both were assistants on Sean McVay staffs in Los Angeles, though never at the same time. Brown's first year as an OC with the Panthers didn't exactly go well, but it's hard to blame Brown for much of that considering how disastrous things were going at levels above him. With the Charlotte looking to overhaul their staff, it'd make sense that he'd get a shot to try again elsewhere.