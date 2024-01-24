3 Bengals offensive coordinator replacements for Brian Callahan
There are plenty of intriguing candidates for Cincinnati to look at.
4 of 4
3. Klint Kubiak -- 49ers Passing Game Coordinator
Very few staff assistants are in demand like Kyle Shannahan's staff assistants are in demand, and Kubiak is no exception. With the last name, there's obviously more than enough scheme overlap there, too. And notably enough, his dad, Gary, is apparently a mentor to Bengals backup QB Jake Browning. The 49ers had one of the league's most prolific offenses this season – the only that Kubiak's been in San Francisco for – and his work with quarterbacks in Denver and Minnesota is (mostly) good.