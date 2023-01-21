3 Bengals players who need to bounce back vs Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the next round of the playoffs and will now face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. If they want to punch their ticket to the AFC Championship Game for the second straight year, these three Bengals have to put together bounce-back games.
Whether these players allowed a touchdown, had bad penalties, or made a really bad mistake at an inopportune time, they need to put it behind them and start fresh in the Divisional Round.
Let's get to the list.
3. Hayden Hurst
I'm not too worried about Hayden Hurst this week but he's appearing on this list because of his costly fumble in the Wild Card win. Hurst was second in receiving yards in the game so he was clearly a factor but it was 9-7 in favor of the Bengals when the tight end caught the ball and rumbled down the sidelines.
Rookie Kyle Hamilton stripped the football and the Ravens recovered it. They then took a 10-9 lead into the locker room at the half. Jonah Williams was also injured when this was all going on as well so it was just a horrible momentum swing for the stripes.
As stated above, Hurst did put up decent numbers in the game but he can't be sloppy with the football again this week. He needs to put that fumble behind him and move on.
2. Dax Hill
We haven't gotten to see a ton from the rookie first-round pick this year but what we did see from him on Sunday wasn't good. Dax Hill was flagged three times and one of those penalties came on a third down stop in the red zone that gave the Ravens a fresh set of downs.
Sometimes things like that are going to happen but three penalties can't happen again for the rookie. He needs to put that in the back of his mind and start fresh if he ends up seeing the field much against the Bills.
1. Eli Apple
Eli Apple definitely doesn't get much respect even from Bengals fans and sometimes it's a little unfair but this past game, he deserved to get roasted. The cornerback got absolutely scorched by Tyler Huntley, as the backup quarterback was able to connect down field with Demarcus Robinson for a 41-yard touchdown that squared the game up at 17 points apiece.
That play was bad, yes, but Apple is going to have his hands full with Stefon Diggs this weekend so he can't let that touchdown sit rent free in his head. Otherwise, it'll be a long afternoon for Eli Apple.
If these three Bengals can put their mistakes from Sunday's game behind them, the team has a better shot at taking down the NFL darlings.