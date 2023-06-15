3 Bengals players who could be cut before playing a snap in 2023
After a promising offseason that saw the Cincinnati Bengals front office reinforce the defense and a few key positions on the offense, let’s take a look at some players at risk of being cut.
La’el Collins
The former Dallas Cowboy was the Bengals’ free agency splash in 2022, with Cincinnati making Collins the 15th highest-paid tackle in the league. However, after inconsistent pay and injury, the Bengals could choose to cut ties with La’el Collins, saving $7 million in cap space.
With Jonah Williams and Jackson Carman competing for the right tackle spot and Collins being on the wrong side of 30, it simply does not make much sense to keep him, aside from an insurance policy.
Chris Evans
A 2021 sixth-round pick from Michigan, Evans showed promise when called upon his rookie season. He was shaping up to be the new Giovani Bernard, a smaller pass-cathing back and blocker, but his snap count inexplicably dropped.
In 2022, Evans did not record a single snap from the backfield. 2023 fifth-round pick Chase Brown is the immediate number two back after Samaje Perine’s departure in free agency.
What's worse for Evans is that third-string Trayveon Williams has been getting the attention of coaches. Although Evans has shown immense upside, his days in stripes might be numbered.
Tarell Basham
A former Colt and Cowboy, Basham signed with the Bengals this past offseason as a depth piece. Basham gives veteran reliability, but after drafting Myles Murphy in the first round, Basham is bumped further down the depth chart.
Basham also does not play in a nickel system, meaning the defensive end is listed as the Bengals’ third-string linebacker. Basham is 29 years old and has not recorded a sack since 2021.
The Cincinnati front office has no allegiance to him, and Basham might already be on the outs with the nickel defense.