3 Bengals players who are definitely entering their last season in Cincinnati
It's sad when fans grow used to watching a player don their favorite team's colors and then knowing that that player's time with the team is coming to an end. These three Cincinnati Bengals are likely entering their final season with the team that drafted them.
3. Tyler Boyd
Truthfully, I'm a little surprised that Tyler Boyd will be on the roster for the 2023 season given that cutting or trading him could have saved the Bengals nearly $9 million in cap space, per Over the Cap. For a team needing to focus on the future and re-signing key guys, that's valuable dough they could be saving.
Despite all of that, Boyd looks to be staying in Cincinnati for one more year and he knows this could be it for him in the stripes. He's only 28 years old but the Bengals already have Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as their WR1 and WR2 respectively. Boyd could be a WR1 on several teams or at least a WR2 so he'll be too expensive for Cincinnati to keep.
Boyd's targets have gone done since Chase joined the team in 2021 and with those two guys being ahead of him on the depth chart, they'll get paid before him. Bengals fans appreciate all that Boyd has done for them during his time in the Queen City but all good things must come to an end.
Enjoy what likely will be Boyd's final season in the stripes.