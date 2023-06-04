3 Bengals players who are definitely entering their last season in Cincinnati
2. Joe Mixon
Remember how I said how shocking it was that Tyler Boyd was going to remain on the roster this year? Well, you can multiply that shock by about 10 and that's how surprising it is that Joe Mixon is going to be on the team in 2023.
Had the Bengals cut or traded Mixon, they'd have saved $10 million and again, that money could go a long way toward re-signing the players the Bengals need to keep around past 2023 and 2024. Cincinnati opted not to sign a free-agent running back and didn't draft one until the fifth round.
Throw in that Zac Taylor confirmed that Mixon was sticking around and I'd say that's pretty good evidence that Mixon will be in Cincinnati this year. This, however, is likely Mixon's final year as the Bengals' running back, however.
Mixon is coming off the worst season of his career (at least where he's remained relatively healthy) and with the big contracts starting to hit the books, Mixon is no longer someone the team can afford to keep around. He'll be an even bigger cap hit next year ($13 million, according to Over the Cap).
Even if Mixon puts together a 2021-like season, it'd be surprising to see him in a Cincinnati Bengals uniform in 2024.