3 Bengals players who are definitely entering their last season in Cincinnati
1. Jonah Williams
The player on the Bengals roster that surely won't be back in 2024 is Jonah Williams. Quite frankly, some are probably surprised to still see him on the team considering he demanded a trade back in March that put the team in a tough spot.
Williams had a solid 2021 season at left tackle so the team picked up his fifth-year option and that ended up not being a great thing for them. He led the league in sacks allowed during the 2022 season and that meant the Bengals weren't in a great position at left tackle for the 2023 season.
When they signed Orlando Brown Jr., the plan was to move Williams to right tackle and he wasn't loving that plan, hence the trade request. Williams has not been traded yet as of this writing and unless a team suffers an injury to one of their tackles ahead of the season, it's doubtful that he will be.
With Williams not even wanting to be on the team this year, it's very unlikely that he's back in Cincinnati next year. This will be his last hurrah as a member of the Bengals.
It's sad whenever it becomes evident that a fan favorite's time with the team is nearing but football is a business. The Bengals will likely move on from these players following the 2023 season.