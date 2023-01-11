3 Bengals players that must step up in the playoffs
Cam Taylor-Britt
The rookie corner hasn't been awful by any means but with Chidobe Awuzie out for the season, Cam Taylor-Britt has to be ready for everything the postseason is going to throw at him.
PFF has given Taylor-Britt a 56.1 grade overall, which isn't terrible but the rookie has certainly had his fair share of rookie moments. He struggled in Week 16 against the Patriots as they tried to mount a comeback letting a few big plays pass him by and that's stuff we don't really see from this defense much anymore.
It's going to be a tough situation for the Nebraska product as he enters the first postseason of his pro career but he has to be up for the task. Quarterbacks are going to be throwing his way and he needs to make them pay.
Fortunately, Taylor-Britt's teammates have noticed the improvements the rookie has made. Hopefully, he has more good moments than bad moments in the playoffs.