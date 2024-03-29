3 Bengals players who could be nice surprises in 2024
Who doesn't love a good surprise? After all, being surprised and excited is a huge part of watching sports.
When it comes to the Cincinnati Bengals, we pretty much know what to expect in 2024 from guys like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Vonn Bell. But, what about some of the more unheralded players on the roster? Some of those guys will have the opportunity to step up and establish themselves in a big way.
Here's a look at three Bengals players who could be nice surprises next season.
DJ Turner II, Cornerback
Turner II started in 12 games as a rookie for the Bengals last season and played 76 percent of all available defensive snaps. Those numbers will likely increase in 2024 as he's currently penciled in as the team's starting right cornerback for next season. Perhaps he'll take a major step forward and establish himself as one of the better young corners in the league.
Turner allowed a completion percentage of 58 as the primary defender last season. That number needs to drop, and it very well could. After all, he was just a rookie last season. Having a year of experience under his belt could certainly lead to stronger stats during his sophomore season.