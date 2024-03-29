3 Bengals players who could be nice surprises in 2024
Dax Hill, Safety
Dax Hill is entering his third season with the Bengals, and it could be a pivotal one for the 23-year old safety. Hill started in just two games as a rookie in 2022, but they number jumped up big time last season, as he started in all 17 of Cincinnati's games.
Hill's numbers improved from his first to his second season, which is obviously what the coaches in Indianapolis wanted to see. As a rookie, Hill allowed a completion percentage of 87.5% on targets. That number dipped down to 68% last season. Obviously, improvement is still needed in that area, but he took a step in the right direction.
Hill also allowed the same number of touchdowns last season as he did as a rookie (two), despite playing much more. He also added the first two interceptions of his career.
Now, it's worth noting that the Bengals added two starting-caliber safeties in free agency in Geno Stone and Vonn Bell, and those two might very well occupy the two starting spots when the season starts. So, it's fair to wonder how much playing time Hill will see with those two on the roster.
Only time will tell, but it certainly seems like the Bengals would want to continue to develop Hill, which would require giving him ample on-field opportunity. Look for Hill to continue to move in the right direction in 2024. If he does, he could solidify himself as a key figure in Cincinnati's secondary.