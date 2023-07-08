3 Bengals players who could become stars in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals enter a year where the Super Bowl is the ideal goal and it's a realistic one. However, they will need production from many outside sources to be able to accomplish that.
Here are three players that you should keep an eye on that could become stars for the Bengals in the 2023 NFL season.
3. Joseph Ossai
Going into year three with the Cincinnati Bengals, Joseph Ossai could be one of the more valuable and utilized pieces that the Bengals have on their defensive front seven. Ossai brings many facets to the table with his overall quickness, speed, agility, and athleticism that he has had since his days at Texas.
Cincinnati is in need of elite pass-rushing and someone who can truly get to the quarterback on any given possession. Trey Hendrickson has been that guy for the last two seasons and will likely continue to be but he can't be the only one that is consistent. That's where Ossai hopefully comes in.
The former third-round pick will be looking to make sure that he's not remembered only for his ill-timed play in the AFC Championship Game and that motivation will hopefully propel him to stardom in 2023.
2. Cordell Volson
As a fourth-round selection in 2022, Cordell Volson was one of the most dependable starters on the Bengals' offensive line. Now, heading into his second year with Cincinnati, he will look to take the next leap, becoming one of the catalysts of the offensive front.
Volson looked like a pro right from the start, and that play was noticed as he won one of the starting guard spots over Jackson Carman. Volson has an opportunity to excel in his role with more help coming from the Orlando Brown Jr signing.
That should help Volson focus on his task at hand instead of having to pick up others' slack. It could be the year that puts Volson onto the scene as a centerpiece going forward.
1. Daxton Hill
This will be the year that we see the skillset that Daxton Hill has. Hill will get full reins as the lead safety for this unit, and his opportunity awaits. Hill was a first-round pick out of Michigan, and in his rookie season, he saw a high usage rate from time to time, but it wasn't really in his known spot.
He is a very flexible player who can play in many different spots on the field and fill whatever positional need that can be improved. However, he was never the leader of the backend defensive unit. That was Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell.
Now, it falls on the shoulders of Dax Hill, with the help of newcomer Nick Scott and rookie Jordan Battle. Hill was an elite in Ann Arbor for a Michigan defense that was one of the best in the country, and now Lou Anarumo, with look for Hill to carry that over into his, which has been of the best and most consistent defensive units in football over the last three seasons.