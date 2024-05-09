3 Bengals players who could lose snaps to rookies in 2024
Dax Hill, Cornerback
This one shouldn't come as a surprise since the Bengals already switched Hill's position this offseason from safety to cornerback after stocking up on safeties in free agency and in the draft. Hill has some experience at CB from his college days, but still, it remains to be seen how well he'll adapt to the change after playing solely safety for his first two years as a professional.
“We've seen it from him and we think it's the best opportunity right now to help our team,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said of making the move.
Given his lack of a defined role, it might not be too hard for Hill to be supplanted in Cincinnati's depth chart. The Bengals drafted cornerback Josh Newton in the fifth round of this year's draft, and the team is optimstic about his potential. Could he ultimately edge out Hill on the depth chart? It's probably doubtful, but crazier things have happened.
Trenton Irwin, Wide receiver
Trenton Irwin is entering his sixth season with the Bengals, and he's been a spot starter for the team in recent years. He started two games for Cincinnati in 2022 and five games for the team last season. That number could dip down drastically in 2024 after the addition of Jermaine Burton.
Assuming that the Bengals don't trade Tee Higgins before the season, which seems like the likely outcome at this point, the team will have the top two receiver spots set with Higgins and Ja'marr Chase. But, there could be some real competition for the No. 3 spot, and Burton is an intriguing option thanks to his speed and athleticism. If he has a great camp, there's a real chance that he could enter the season as a starting receiver for Cincinnati, and squeeze Irwin out in the process.