3 Bengals players who need to thrive in Week 1 vs. Patriots
Every player wants to start the season off on the right foot, but doing so is more important for some players than others given their relatively precarious spot on the depth chart, or even the roster in general. With that said, here's a look at three Cincinnati Bengals players who absolutely need to thrive in the first game of the season against the New England Patriots.
In this instance, all three of these guys are Week 1 starters who have a teammate breathing down their neck on the depth chart. So, if they play poorly not only will it hurt the team, but it could also impact their starting status.
3 Bengals who need a good Week 1 performance
Dax Hill, Cornerback
In a somewhat surprising move, the Bengals named Dax Hill as a starter at the cornerback spot for Week 1. This is surprising considering the fact that Hill switched positions over the offseason and moved from safety -- where he started last season -- to corner. He beat out promising second-year cornerback D.J. Turner II in the process.
But, depth chart changes are written in pencil, not pen, and Hill will need to perform in his new role if he hopes to remain in a starting spot. New England isn't expected to have a lethal passing attack this year, so the first game of the season might not be the toughest test. So, if he struggles, that could be a concerning sign, especially with a Week 2 matchup with the defending-champion Chiefs looming.