3 Bengals players who will not be missed in the 2023 season
The Cincinnati Bengals have some decisions to make this offseason but there will be some easier decisions to make too. If these three players aren't back in 2023, Bengals fans won't be all that upset.
Drue Chrisman
After 13 full seasons with Kevin Huber as their punter, the Bengals had to make the difficult choice to move on from him because he wasn't helping the team anymore. They made the switch to Ohio State product Drue Chrisman and it resulted in mixed reviews.
Chrisman had some good games but he was really shaky in the playoffs and that ended up costing Cincinnati in the AFC title game. The late punt return by Skyy Moore allowed the Chiefs to inch closer and closer to field goal range and well... we all know what happened next.
Chrisman isn't a free agent in 2023 but it doesn't feel as though he'll be on the team this year. If the Bengals do move on from him, fans probably won't be all that sad.