3 Bengals players who will not be missed in the 2023 season
Drew Sample
A surprising pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Drew Sample never lived up to his draft status. He had his best season in 2020 when C.J. Uzomah missed all but two games and the hope was that he'd continue to build on that moving forward.
Yeah, that didn't happen.
Sample had just 81 yards in 2021 and then appeared in only two games this past season before landing on IR. He certainly wasn't worthy of a second-round selection and now he'll be hitting free agency.
The Bengals might bring Sample back as a backup but as far as I'm concerned, Mitchell Wilcox did a good job as the backup in 2022 and he'd be a cheaper option to re-sign. Maybe Sample goes on to have a decent career elsewhere but Bengals fans probably won't miss him much if he does leave in the offseason.