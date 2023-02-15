3 Bengals players who will not be missed in the 2023 season
Jessie Bates
This one is a little complicated because Jessie Bates did a lot of good for the Bengals when they weren't very good. Once they started competing, however, Bates' play dipped and he wasn't the same guy anymore.
Last offseason, all we heard about was what was going to happen with Bates. Would the Bengals trade him? Would they sign him to an extension? Would they tag him?
They ended up tagging him and then there was the drama surrounding whether or not he'd play on the tag. He, of course, did suit up and play and everyone expected this to be the last ride for Bates in a Bengals jersey.
Bengals fans will obviously miss Bates and what he brought to this franchise but they won't miss the drama that has surrounded him dating back to the 2021 offseason.