3 Bengals players whose stock is plummeting after blowout preseason loss to Bears
Some players on the Cincinnati Bengals' roster were able to use the team's 27-3 preseason thrashing at the hand of the Chicago Bears to boost their own stock. Unfortunately, the exact opposite occurred for some other players, who struggled against Chicago, for once reason or another. Here's a look at three Bengals players whose stock is plummeting after the team's second consecutive preseason loss.
3 Bengals players whose stock is plummeting
Jackson Carman, Offensive tackle
Jackson Carmen played [very] poorly in Cincinnati's preseason opener, but he played a lot. That's more than he can say about the team's second preseason game. The offensive tackle didn't see the field until the fourth quarter of the contest, despite the fact that the starters didn't play in the game at all. That would seem to indicate that Carman has slipped down the depth chart, and his spot on the final 53-man roster is questionable, at best. He needed a bounce-back performance after his play last week, and he didn't deliver.
When asked where Carman is on the depth chart after the game, Bengals coach Zac Taylor provided the following answer: "I think we're just evaluating the whole line as a whole, and so moving guys around and getting a chance to look at different guys at tackle has been a positive for us to be able to evaluate backups; they're going to have to play a lot of different roles for us."
Logan Woodside, Quarterback
Logan Woodside's stock was high after the preseason opener, as he had outplayed backup Jake Browning and looked like a pretty component quarterback. After it was announced that Browning would miss the game in Chicago with a rib injury, Woodside had an opportunity to boost his own stock even higher, but it ended up crashing back down to earth instead.
Woodside had a tough outing against the Bears highlighted by two interceptions and zero touchdowns. He failed to recognize an incoming blitz on a couple of occasions, and Cincinnati's offense simply struggled to generate any momentum when he was under center. Woodside might still make the final roster as a third QB, but any talk of him passing up Browning can be put to bed.
Trey Hill, Center
Trey Hill had a rough outing against the Bears, as he was called for three penalties over the course of the contest. That's certainly not ideal for a player who appears to be fighting for a spot on the final roster. The Bengals selected Hill in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, but his time with the team could be coming to an end, especially if rookie center Matt Lee can continue to show promise. Hill might need an impressive outing in Cincinnati's final preseason game to potentially save his spot.