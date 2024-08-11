3 Bengals players whose stock is rising after preseason opener
The Cincinnati Bengals kicked off preseason play ahead of the 2024 NFL season with a 17-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But, as we know the ultimate outcome of a preseason game isn't nearly as important as what happens between the lines.
For all teams, including the Bengals, preseason play helps to shape the depth chart and the roster as a whole. Some players use the exhibitions to boost their stock, while the opposite occurs for others. Here's a look at three Bengals players whose stock is rising after the team's preseason opener.
3 Bengals who boosted their own stock in Week 1 of the preseason
Logan Woodside, Quarterback
Jake Browning seems to be pretty well entrenched as Joe Burrow's backup, but perhaps Logan Woodside could give him a run for his money over the next few weeks -- he outplayed him in Cincinnati's preseason opener, at least.
Against the Bucs, Woodside went 8-for-12 for 149 yards and had a nice touchdown toss to Jermaine Burton. He finished the game with an impressive quarterback rating of 137.2. Meanwhile, Browning went 10-for-18 for just 52 yards and an interception. Stats don't tell the whole story, but if you were watching this game in a vacuum you'd think that Woodside was the better quarterback. It was just one game, but it was an impressive performance, and one that could make the competition for the backup QB spot increasingly competitive if duplicated.
Jermaine Burton, Wide receiver
Jermaine Burton showed exactly why the Bengals drafted him in the third round in April and why the fans in Cincinnati are so excited about his addition in his preseason debut. The rookie pass-catcher had a quiet first half against Tampa Bay, but he exploded onto the scene in the second half with three catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on a pretty toss from Woodside late in the fourth quarter of the contest.
Overall, it was a huge performance from Burton, who sent a clear message that read: "I'm ready to contribute right out of the gate." The speed, the athleticism, even the creativity when it comes to touchdown celebrations -- they were all on display against the Bucs. Burton is currently competing for playing time in Cincinnati's offense, and this performance should help his cause.
Josh Netwon, Cornerback
It took rookie cornerback Josh Newton less than one half of football to show that he can be a defensive playmaker for Cincinnati, as he picked off Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask early in the second quarter.
As a rookie, Newton is a guy who could potentially use preseason play to show that he's ready to a real role right from the jump, and that's exactly what he did in his debut. In addition to the interception, Newton also tallied two tackles. It was an encouraging performance, and one that he can absolutely build upon moving forward. He's not necessarily shooting up the depth chart after one good game, but he's definitely moving in the right direction.