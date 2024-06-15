3 Bengals players with the most to gain this offseason
Every year, the offseason provides an excellent opportunity for players to improve their own standing on a roster, and this year is no different. Players can earn more regular season playing time with a solid summer, and some can even move from the fringe to a starting spot -- it's happened before.
Here's a look at three Cincinnati Bengals players with a lot to gain this offseason.
Jermaine Burton, Wide receiver
Tyler Boyd is gone, so even if Tee Higgins remains in Cincinnati for the 2024 season, the Bengals will need someone to step into that No. 3 receiver role, and it could be rookie Jermaine Burton. With a great offseason, Burton could potentially even secure a starting spot for himself.
Even if he's not a starter right away, Burton should still see plenty of opportunity to make an impact. Burton's versatility should help generate opportunities for him, too.
"I'm actually comfortable playing both inside and outside. I'm versatile and can do a lot of great things to help the team,"Burton said after the draft. "I just can't wait to put my talent first and go head in."
Given the current status of the receiver position in Cincinnati, and the overall importance of the position around the league. Burton could possibly have the most to gain out of any Bengals player this summer.