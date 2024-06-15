3 Bengals players with the most to gain this offseason
Chase Brown, Running back
Chase Brown remains relatively unknown outside of Cincinnati after a pretty quiet rookie season in 2023, but he could change that with a breakout campaign in 2024, and such a campaign starts in the offseason.
Brown had just 44 attempts for 179 yards last season, but there are still reasons to be excited about what he flashed as a rookie despite the pedestrian statistics. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry, which is a respectable number, especially for a first-year player. Plus, he was showed an ability to be effective as a receiver.
Brown caught 14 passes (out of 15 targets) for 156 yards and a touchdown as a rookie. That's an average of over 11 yards per reception -- or a first down and change every time he caught the ball. That's a skill set that the Bengals should definitely tap into more in 2024.
Newcomer Zack Moss is expected to be Cincinnati's starting running back, but the team plans to utilize a timeshare approach in the backfield, so that should leave plenty of work for Brown, who could really help his own cause with an excellent offseason.
Amarius Mims, Offensive tackle
With Amarius Mims, the question is when, not if, he'll take a prominent spot on the offensive line, and the answer to when could be as early as his rookie season if he has a great offseason.
The Bengals drafted Mims in the first round of the '24 draft with the intention of him being a key contributor for the foreseeable future, so as soon as he's ready to roll, expect him to see substantial snaps. If he has a solid summer, he could potentially enter the upcoming campaign as a starter.
For what it's worth, Mims' veteran teammates have already been impressed with the rookie.
"He asks a lot of questions," Orlando Brown said of Mims. "Technique, fundamentals. How the league is so he's preparing on the field, off the field. He's self-aware. He's got the right mindset in thinking we'll have to count on him at some point this season."
With a productive offseason, Mims could put himself in excellent position heading into the season.