3 Bengals players with the most to prove in 2024
As a team, the Cincinnati Bengals have a lot to prove during the 2024 NFL season after failing to qualify for postseason play last year. There are also several players on the team who have plenty to prove individually. Here's a look at the top three.
Dax Hill, Cornerback
The Bengals selected Dax Hill in the first round just two years ago, but after two seasons, the team has decided to switch his position from safety to cornerback.
“We've seen it from him and we think it's the best opportunity right now to help our team,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said of the move. It's typically not a great sign when a highly-drafted player is asked to switch spots so early in his career, but perhaps it won't be a bad thing in this scenario.
Hill isn't projected to be a starter at cornerback, but he'll have to show that he can contribute positively in the time he does get or his future with the franchise will come into question.