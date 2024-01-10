3 Bengals rivals we want to see blow it on Super Wild Card Weekend
Please don't let these teams make playoff runs!
For the first time since 2021, the Cincinnati Bengals will be watching the NFL playoffs from home despite finishing the season with a winning record. To make matters worse, several of the Bengals' biggest rivals managed to get into the postseason so not only will they not be participating, but they'll have to watch those teams try and advance.
With Super Wild Card Weekend kicking off on Saturday, here are three Bengals rivals that fans want to see fail this weekend.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Somehow, someway, the Steelers found a way to sneak into the playoffs once again. For anyone who watched the Steelers throughout the 2023 season, you're probably wondering how that was possible given how bad their offense was.
Well, Mike Tomlin continued his streak of non-losing seasons and his Steelers punched their ticket to the playoffs after the Jaguars lost in Week 18. The Steelers will be the 7-seed in the AFC playoffs, meaning they have a date with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in which they're currently 10-point underdogs, per FanDuel.
Bengals fans already despised the Steelers but it'd be even funnier to see them get blown out and knocked out of the playoffs early after they swept the Stripes this season.
Cleveland Browns
One of the most surprising teams this year had to be the Browns, much to the Bengals' chagrin. Not only did the Browns manage to win double-digit games this season but they did it with four different quarterbacks and no Nick Chubb. The most successful quarterback Cleveland has had this season is 38-year-old Joe Flacco, who has put himself in a great position to win Comeback Player of the Year after what he's accomplished.
All of this would be a lot more fun to talk about if the Bengals didn't hate the Browns with a fiery passion. The Browns did not sweep Cincinnati this season, so at least there's that, but they still embarrassed them in Week 1 and did what the Bengals couldn't, which was persevere despite injuries.
The Browns head to Houston this weekend to take on the AFC South champion Texans and they're 2.5-point favorites, as of this writing. Bengals fans are hoping the Texans take that one for sure.
Kansas City Chiefs
A recent rivalry emerging in the NFL has been between the Bengals and Chiefs, who went head-to-head in the last two AFC title games. While the Bengals won the first three match-ups between these two teams in the Joe Burrow era, the Chiefs won last year's AFC Championship Game, sending them to the Super Bowl where they won it all.
In this season's match-up, Burrow was injured, so the Chiefs were able to secure their second-straight win against Cincinnati. Fortunately for Bengals fans, the Chiefs don't look like a Super Bowl threat this year and should hopefully have an early exit from the playoffs this year. They host the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night and are 4-point favorites, as of this writing.
Bengals fans are definitely rooting for the Dolphins to get the upset at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend.