3 Bengals rookies who could have a big impact in 2024
The Cincinnati Bengals added a lot of talent in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team made 10 selections, including offensive tackle Amarius Mims, who the team selected with the No. 18 overall pick. All of those first-year guys will be hungry for on-field opportunity next season. Not all of them are likely to get it, of course, but some assuredly will.
Here's a look at three rookies who could have a big impact for the Bengals in 2024.
Amarius Mims, Offensive tackle
With Amarius Mims, the question is when, not if, he'll take a prominent spot on the offensive line, and the answer to when could be as early as his rookie season. The Bengals drafted Mims in the first round of the '24 draft with the intention of him being a key contributor for the forseeable future, so as soon as he's ready to roll, expect him to see substantial snaps.
Mims' veteran teammates already have high praise for the rookie tackle.
"He asks a lot of questions," Orlando Brown said of Mims. "Technique, fundamentals. How the league is so he's preparing on the field, off the field. He's self-aware. He's got the right mindset in thinking we'll have to count on him at some point this season."
The Bengals very well could have to count on him at some point this season. Hopefully he'll be ready.