3 Bengals we need to see more from in Week 6 matchup vs. Seahawks
- Time for Mike Hilton to make a big play!
- Who is the RB2?
- Where is Tyler Boyd?
By Wil Zinkan
2. Running Back Depth
Heading into the season, one major question was, “Who will emerge as a capable backup for Joe Mixon?” After five weeks, we still don’t have a good answer.
Last week against the Cardinals, the RB room outside of Mixon accounted for one carry and one catch for seven total yards. Mixon has been forced to shoulder the load, as he carried the ball 25 times and caught four passes in Arizona.
Mixon has been great, but it would be ideal to have some support behind him to keep him fresh later into the season. For a running back, he is older and has a lot of mileage on his legs already. He doesn't need to be taking 25 carries a game.
A good example of this is the Titans, who have the ultimate one-man backfield available to them in Derrick Henry. Even so, they have found a way to involve rookie back Tyjae Spears effectively. We need to see similar involvement and production from Chase Brown and Trayveon Williams.