3 Bengals starters from 2022 who are still free agents

Clark Harris, Long Snapper
There are not too many positions that go as unheralded as long snapper. However, 2022 brought into sharp focus how important the role is. An early-season loss to the Steelers can be attributed solely to losing Harris to a bicep injury.
After that, the Bengals went with undrafted free agent Cal Adomitis who stepped in with Harris lost for the year. The transition from 37-year-old veteran to rookie went so smoothly that the Bengals released long-time servant Harris.
At that age, it's difficult to see Harris making a return to the league. His 1332 snaps were often under-appreciated but an important part of the Bengals special teams play. If the Bengals were unlucky to suffer a freak injury to Adomitis, there would be no doubt Harris would step up and return for a Super Bowl contender.