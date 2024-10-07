3 Bengals to blame for heartbreaking loss to Ravens in Week 5
The Cincinnati Bengals came close -- really close -- to getting their second straight win of the season over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, but ultimately they fell just short. A couple of late miscues from Cincinnati allowed the Ravens to pull out a 41-38 victory in overtime.
Football is a team sport, and it was a team loss, but some were more culpable than others. Here's a look at three Bengals to blame for Cincinnati's heartbreaking loss to Baltimore.
Zac Taylor, Head coach
Slow starts have become a trend under head coach Zac Taylor. In the past though, the Bengals have been able to quickly bounce back after stumbling out of the gate. That hasn't been the case this season. It was bound to happen. If you play with fire, you get burned. Cincinnati's slow start is largely on Taylor, as it's clear he didn't have the team ready to go from the jump.
In Week 5 specifically, Taylor was guilty of some questionable play-calling. With possession and an opportunity to win the game in overtime, the Bengals opted to run the ball three straight times and settle for a 50-plus yard field goal, despite the fact that Joe Burrow had been on fire all afternoon. The field goal was missed and the Bengals went on to lose. A more aggressive approach in that situation probably would have been beneficial.
Taylor has had some serious success with the Bengals, but the NFL is a "What have you done for me recently?" business, and the Bengals could be staring down a second consecutive season outside of the playoffs if they don't turn things around quickly. If the losing continues, his seat could start to feel a little warm.
Evan McPherson, Kicker/ Ryan Rehkow, Holder
We already stated above how the Bengals could have been more aggressive when they got the ball in overtime. Instead of riding Burrow's hot hand they opted the run the ball three consecutive times. But, even despite that questionable play-calling, they still had an opportunity to win the game on a makable field goal attempt in overtime. Unfortunately, rookie punter Ryan Rehkow mishandled the snap, and Evan McPherson missed the kick.
After the game, McPherson shouldered the blame, but both players were culpable. It's fair to say that an inexperienced rookie like Rehkow shouldn't have even been in that situation, but he was, and he made a major mistake. His mistake wasn't the sole reason for Cincinnati's loss, but it was a key contributor.
Vonn Bell, Safety
The Bengals brought Bell back over the offseason and he earned a starting spot in training camp, but he's been underwhelming so far this season. He's struggled in coverage, and doesn't appear to be quite as quick to the ball as he was during his first stint in Cincinnati.
He was replaced by Jordan Battle in the second half of the game against the Ravens, and it's fair to wonder if that's a move the Bengals should make permanent moving forward. All of Cincinnati's struggles in the secondary can't be pinned on Bell, but he has certainly been a contributing factor.