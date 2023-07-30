3 Bengals training camp talking points for fans to focus on
- How will the secondary look?
- Who will be the third down running back?
- Will Jonah Williams make the right tackle spot his own?
Who comes out on top in the right tackle battle?
As soon as the Bengals announced the signing of Orlando Brown Jr. it set off a chain of events. Although it initially put Jonah Williams’ nose out of joint, he has come around to the idea of manning the right side. However, his position is not guaranteed after conceding 45 pressures, including 13 sacks in 2022 (per PFF).
La’el Collins will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list due to an ACL injury last season. Many had believed the Bengals could cut ties with the veteran, but the fact he remains suggests the staff believes he has something to offer. Once healthy, could he make a run at getting his old job back?
Let’s not also forget about third-year tackle Jackson Carman. He was widely written off after a difficult rookie year but stepped in admirably as a backup for stretches last year. That, coupled with the buzz that he has returned looking in great shape, means he could have an outside chance of stealing the spot.
For once, it feels like the Bengals have options along the offensive line. As the old saying goes, ‘iron sharpens iron’. An intense battle for the right tackle job can only be a good thing.