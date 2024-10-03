3 Bengals trending toward a Pro Bowl appearance after Week 4
Believe it or not, but we're virtually a quarter of the way through the 2024 NFL season. Every team has played four games so far, which means that there's 13 remaining for every squad. While it's still relatively early in the season, there's been enough of a sample size for some trends to emerge, including players who have started to put together Pro Bowl-caliber campaigns.
Here's a look at three Cincinnati Bengals players who are trending towards a potential Pro Bowl appearance after four weeks of action.
Joe Burrow, Quarterback
Joe Burrow started slowly in Week 1 against the New England Patriots as he threw for just 164 yards and zero touchdowns. The slow start was understandable since it was his first game since suffering a season-ending wrist injury last season. Since then though, Burrow has looked like his old self. He's thrown seven touchdowns and just one interception over the past three games.
He's currently third in the league in touchdown tosses, and in the top ten in total yards and yards per game, despite his lack of production against New England. If Burrow can remain healthy and continue to play like he has over the past few weeks, he'll have a great chance to earn his second Pro Bowl appearance.
Ja'marr Chase, Wide receiver
At this point, it would be weird if Ja'Marr Chase didn't make the Pro Bowl, considering that he was selected as a Pro Bowler in each of his first three seasons in the league. Like Burrow, Chase started the season a bit slowly, but he also missed the entirety of training camp and preseason play.
The last two weeks though, Chase looked like the perennial Pro Bowler that he has become. He had 203 totsl receiving yards and three touchdowns in those games, delighting fantasy football owners everywhere in the process. Having Tee Higgins back in the mix helps to open things up for Chase, and with a contract extension looming, the star receiver should be motivated to put up big numbers for the remainder of the season.
Trey Hendrickson, Defensive end
Like Chase, Trey Hendrickson is on course for his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl appearance after making it each of the previous three seasons. As a unit, Cincinnati's defense hasn't been great, but Hendrickson continues to be a standout player as he's recorded six quarterback hits and three sacks so far this season.
Hendrickson suffered a scary-looking neck injury in Week 4 against the Panthers, but the hope is that he won't have to miss much time, if any. As long as he can remain out on the field, there's a good chance he'll end up going to his fourth straight Pro Bowl when the time comes.