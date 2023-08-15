3 Bengals who are tumbling down the depth chart after preseason opener vs Packers
- Jackson Carman continues to flounder
- Sidney Jones is in jeopardy of not makinng the roster
- Charlie Jones had a disappointing debut
By Glenn Adams
Sidney Jones IV
Another player who could be falling down the depth charts is Sidney Jones IV. This may not be because of anything he has or has not done. Even when he gave up catches against the Packers, Jones was in the receiver's hip pockets.
So while his play has not been bad, circumstances that have nothing to do with his performance are working against him.
Cincinnati drafted DJ Ivey out of Miami in the seventh round of this year’s draft. While some had penned in the former Hurricane to the practice squad, Ivey had other intentions. His strong play in training camp and the first preseason game has put everyone on notice. He has the coaching staff’s full attention.
Something else that is working against Jones is that starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie could be back in time for the first game. Awuzie is returning from an injury that made him miss half the season last year.
Once seen as a possible PUP or IR candidate to begin the season, he could return to game action versus the rival Cleveland Browns in the season opener.
Jones was an excellent free agent acquisition as an insurance policy on Awuzie’s injury. With Awuzie trending in the right direction, that is one less spot up for grabs if he does not begin the season on the PUP list or IR.
Furthermore, it was never in doubt that second-round pick DJ Turner would make the final 53-man roster, but his place on the depth chart was. However, the coaches like what they have in him, as he has come in as advertised from Michigan. Turner appears firmly entrenched as Awuzie’s backup once the season begins.
The cornerback room for the Bengals is stacked with talent that deserves a roster spot. It is a good problem to have for a Cincinnati squad whose secondary was critical to their success last season. But that talent could mean Jones’ place on the depth chart is changing.
Jones is listed as the backup to Cam Taylor-Britt. It is not inconceivable to think he could be falling behind Ivey. If the Bengals carry seven cornerbacks into the regular season, there may be a place on the final 53-man roster for Jones. The last spot could come down to either Jones or Ivey if they decide to only hold on to six.