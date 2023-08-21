3 Bengals who upped their stock in preseason game vs Falcons
- Browning might have taken control of the QB2 race
- Jones flashed after a disappointing debut
- Gunter might be able to sneak onto the final roster
The Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons tied in their Friday night preseason matchup but the final score doesn't matter as much as the performances of the players on the field. Three Bengals upped their stock in the 13-13 draw.
Let's take a look at the three members of the Cincinnati Bengals who upped their stock in the second preseason game of 2023.
Jake Browning
If Joe Burrow gets injured during the course of the 2023 season, the Bengals aren't going to be as feared by other teams. That's how it works when you have an elite franchise quarterback.
That being said, the two men competing for the backup quarterback job have not given Bengals fans any confidence whatsoever should Burrow have to miss time during the regular season. Jake Browning has been with the team since 2021 and hasn't taken a single snap during the regular season while Trevor Siemian was signed in the offseason after spending last year with the Chicago Bears.
Siemian was the favorite to win the QB2 job entering training camp but Browning hasn't backed down. While neither guy has played well during the preseason, Siemian's poor play has outshined Browning's poor play.
At least Browning led a touchdown drive in the most recent game. Siemian hasn't had a moment like that yet. Browning did throw a bad pick in the game but he came right back with that touchdown drive so that helped increase his stock. He might end up winning the backup quarterback job after all.