3 Bengals who upped their stock in preseason game vs Falcons
- Browning might have taken control of the QB2 race
- Jones flashed after a disappointing debut
- Gunter might be able to sneak onto the final roster
Charlie Jones
Following last week's preseason opener, Stripe Hype's own Glenn Adams included Charlie Jones on his list of Bengals who were tumbling down the depth chart. Adams wrote that while Jones is still going to make the 53-man roster, playing through an injury could hurt his chances of locking down one of the return specialist spots.
Jones bounced back in his second game in Stripes, finishing with four catches for 36 yards, which was the third-most for the offense. While Jones wasn't going to get cut with a bad preseason (if anything, he'd just have been placed on PUP or IR), it was good to see him shine after a disappointing debut.
The wide receiver position is getting pretty set with the big three, Trenton Irwin, and now the two rookie receivers likely being the six who make the cut. Should the Bengals opt to include seven receivers, it feels like Stanley Morgan Jr. would get the final spot due to what he offers on special teams.