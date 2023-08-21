3 Bengals who upped their stock in preseason game vs Falcons
- Browning might have taken control of the QB2 race
- Jones flashed after a disappointing debut
- Gunter might be able to sneak onto the final roster
Jeff Gunter
Coming into the 2023 season, it felt as though Jeff Gunter could easily be a cut candidate. He was a seventh-round pick a year ago and despite playing decently when given a chance, he was a healthy scratch in several games last year.
With all of the depth the Bengals have on the defensive line, Gunter was going to have to come out swinging this summer. He did that in this game against Atlanta, notching three tackles, one QB hit, and half a sack.
With Gunter being able to pressure the Falcons quarterbacks, it showed the Bengals coaching staff that there's still strong potential there. According to Our Lads, Gunter is listed as the fourth-string left defensive end behind Sam Hubbard, Myles Murphy, and Cam Sample so it's still going to be tough for him to make the team.
That being said, he did increase his stock with his performance on Friday night and that could make a difference for him when cut day arrives.