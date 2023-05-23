3 Bengals who could be traded away by midseason
Whether due to poor performance, hefty contracts, or a change of scenery, NFL teams deal players out up until the trade deadline. While this final day of transactions is still months away, typically the Tuesday after the Week 8 regular season game, let’s look at some Cincinnati Bengals that the front office might try to offload.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
Chidobe Awuzie
Cincinnati acquired Awuzie on a three-year contract during the 2021 offseason after four solid years with the Dallas Cowboys.
During his first year in the stripes, Awuzie lived up to his former second-round pedigree, posting the highest grade of all cornerbacks in the AFC. Although snubbed from the Pro Bowl, Awuzie’s 83.3 grade in 2021 looked to be the model for his play in 2022, before an unfortunate Week 8 injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.
At 27 years old, Awuzie has more gas in the tank, but if newcomer D.J. Turner from Michigan can impress early, Awuzie could be dealt to a contender for a hefty return if the price is right.