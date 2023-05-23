3 Bengals who could be traded away by midseason
Zachary Carter
After being drafted in the third round during the 2021 draft from the Florida Gators, Carter looked to be the defensive tackle for the future. He was drafted into a perfect system, being able to relieve veterans Hill and Reader, that could also mentor him.
While he was considered an average pick due to being projected as a Day 3 selection, Carter struggled to make an impact during his first year. He started in nine games, only registering 14 solo tackles and a single sack.
If the second-year defensive tackle continues to show little flashes, the front office might unload him. Defense-needy teams such as Atlanta or Chicago could use Carter’s presence in the trenches; if his horrendous 32.1 grade on PFF from this past season does not go up, he could already have a foot out the door.