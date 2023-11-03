3 Bengals who need more playing time vs. Bills
- Hudson at TE, please
- Why isn't Battle playing more?
- Give Hendrickson some rest during the games
Jordan Battle
Well, it's that time of the week again when I pound on the table relentlessly and plead for Lou Anarumo to put Battle into the game more. While I do think Andrei Iosivas and DJ Turner have been really good so far in their rookie year and have already made their impact felt, I'm still the most excited for what Jordan Battle could end up being as a player.
Like Hudson, he's shown a good deal of flashes in both the preseason and the regular season, that Cardinals game especially, in which he had a pass breakup and nearly brought down Josh Dobbs for his first career sack, as well as having a first-down saving tackle this past week as Brock Purdy was in the midst of ripping off a huge scramble.
Unfortunately, Battle has yet to be on the field for 40% of defensive snaps in his young career, and more often than not has only logged single-digit snaps on said snaps. What makes this all the more frustrating is the fact that Nick Scott-- who is getting the bulk of the snaps at the safety position alongside Dax Hill-- has been almost as, if not equally disappointing of a free agency signing as Irv Smith has been, especially in coverage.
According to PFF, Scott has been targeted 20 times allowing 14 receptions, and sports a very low 37.9 grade. I know that PFF grades aren't the be-all and end-all of determining how good a player is, however, the eye test supports this grade. I've said it before and I'll say it again, it feels like every game Scott gives up at least one big reception down the field.
The secondary and defense overall will improve significantly if Jordan Battle is lined up alongside Dax Hill for the majority of plays over Scott.